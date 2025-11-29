Khoarahlane Seutloali, Margaret Jepchumba reign supreme in Soweto Marathon

Lesotho international star Khoarahlane Seutloali and Margaret Jepchumba of Kenya reigned supreme at the 30th Edition of the Soweto Marathon in the men’s and women’s race, respectively, on Saturday morning.

Seutloali, representing the Hollywood Athletics Club, surged late to win the men’s race, crossing the line first in 2hr 20min 09sec.

South African Ntsindiso Mphakathi of Entsika Runner came in second place with a time of 2:20.24, and Onalenna Khobkhobe from the Nedbank Running Club rounded up the podium with a time of 2:20.39 in third.

First lady in

Jepchumba, on the other hand, crossed the finish line first in a time of 2:34:33. Next in was Elizabeth Mokoloma from Entsika, who finished in 2:35:59, and third was Gerda Steyn in a time of 2:37:00.

Thabang Mosiako (Nedbank Running Club) claimed the men’s 21km title in a time of 1:05:56, whilst Neheng Khatala (Hollywood Athletics Club) took the women’s race in a time of 1:15:21.

Taking the men’s 10km African Bank Soweto Marathon was Pakiso Mthembu from Maxed Elite in a time of 31:37. In the women’s 10km, it was Wida De Klerk, running for Affies Marathon Club, crossing the finish line in a time of 41:37.

Overcoming challenges

Soweto Marathon spokesperson Jabu Mbuli says he is exceptionally proud of the mammoth effort delivered over the past six months: “We cannot shy away from the tough challenges this team has faced in the build-up. But spurred on by our loyal headline partner African Bank and our hosts, the City of Joburg — as well as multiple other partners and a passionate running community — we knew expectations were high, and we had to deliver,” Mbuli said after the race.

“And deliver we did! Our volunteers embraced the opportunity to serve; our partners didn’t just pay — they participated. Our Governing Bodies ensured a smooth and exceptionally executed event.

“To those who had the audacity to enter and crossed the finish line: This is one of our country’s toughest races — and you conquered it. Congratulations! And to those who didn’t beat their PB (Personal Best): We welcome you back with open arms, every single year.”

