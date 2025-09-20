Kwena Maphaka reflects on his fairytale run with Proteas and Lions

SA cricket sensation Kwena Maphaka has reflected on his fairytale season with the Proteas, DP Lions, and the Indian Premier League; he is already setting his sights on next year.

Maphaka has been one of the best and biggest revelations in cricket and is tipped to be the next big thing in South African cricket after Kagiso Rabada, whose style of play and bowling prowess he models his own game on.

Maphaka made his Proteas debut in the three-match T20 International series in 2024. This was against the West Indies in Trinidad & Tobago.

In the same year, Maphaka earned his first Proteas call-up to the 50-over set-up ahead of the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against Pakistan.

Teenage debutant feted by idols

The young, talented pacer then took his stocks to one of the biggest stages of cricket, the IPL, where he debuted with the Mumbai Indians against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the age of 18.

Now 19 years old and having established himself in the cricket scene, Maphaka reminisced about the previous year, saying that it was fun and is already looking forward to the next season.

“The past year has been pretty hectic to say the least, but I have absolutely loved every minute of it,” Maphaka said during the DP Lions’ season launch at the Wanderers Stadium on Thursday.

“Just being in the Proteas setup, playing for the DP Lions, playing in the SA20 national team, and of course playing in the IPL.

“Everything has been so busy, but it’s been so fun, so enjoyable, and I’m really looking forward to the next year that’s to come.”

Maphaka has seen the likes of Proteas captain Temba Bavuma, legend Makhaya Ntini, and his idol Rabada heap praise on him.

The Lions seamer also recently won the T20 Challenge Player of the Season award in the domestic men’s Division 1 at the Cricket SA Awards in August.