Libbok set to start against Argentina in championship decider

Mannie Libbok will be starting for the Springboks in the Castle Larger Rugby Championship title decider against Argentina at the Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit on Saturday.

The 27-year-old will pair up with Jaden Hendrikse at halfback for the first time. The colossal clash will also see Eben Etzebeth set the record as the most-capped Springbok of all time.

The trio are promoted from the bench in a match-23 that shows six changes from the team that succumbed to a disappointing 29-28 against the Argentinians in Santiago del Estero last weekend.

In total, Boks coach Rassie Erasmus made nine changes and one positional switch to the staring from last week’s encounter, recalling six double Rugby World Cup winners in Bongi Mbonambi (hooker), Frans Malherbe (prop), Pieter-Steph du Toit (flanker), Cheslin Kolbe (wing), Damian de Allende (centre), and Siya Kolisi (flanker).

The changes mean that Erasmus has named the same starting pack that defeated New Zealand 18-12 in Cape Town and the same five forward replacements while reverting to a five-three split in favour of the forwards on the bench.

Ahead of the crucial clash, Erasmus praised Libbok for his general play, despite facing heavy criticism for his two costly errors against Argentina.

We back Manie fully

“Manie’s general play is fantastic, and he brings a lot of energy and play-making abilities to the backline. He dictates play well, so we back Manie fully to do the job for us at flyhalf,” Erasmus said.

“It’s not just up to him to find solutions for his goal-kicking; it is something we have to do as a team, and we are working on a plan.”

With the Castle Lager Rugby Championship title well in sight for the Boks, Erasmus said although there was only one permutation that would deny the Boks the title, their goal was to win the match and finish the competition on a high note.

“We know it’s not going to be easy because Argentina believes they have what it takes to win the title, and they showed that anything is possible by defeating New Zealand at home and registering a record-breaking victory over Australia as well, so although we are close to claiming the title, we are taking nothing for granted,” Erasmus said.

“The Pumas are a lot like South Africans. They come from a country where their players have also had to overcome great challenges to be where they are today, and this is the first time in history.

“They [Argentina] have a shot at winning the trophy, so they’ll come out guns blazing because they have everything to gain and nothing to lose.”

Springbok team to face Argentina:

15: Aphelele Fassi (Hollywoodbets Sharks)

14: Cheslin Kolbe (Suntory Sungoliath)

13: Jesse Kriel (Canon Eagles)

12: Damian de Allende (Wild Knights)

11: Kurt-Lee Arendse (Vodacom Bulls)

10: Manie Libbok (DHL Stormers)

9: Jaden Hendrikse (Hollywood Bets Sharks)

8: Jasper Wiese (Urayasu D-Rocks)

7: Pieter-Steph du Toit (Toyota Verblitz)

6: Siya Kolisi (captain, Hollywood Bets Sharks)

5: Ruan Nortje (Vodacom Bulls)

4: Eben Etzebeth (Hollywood Bets Sharks)

3: Frans Malherbe (DHL Stormers)

2: Bongi Mbonambi (Hollywoodbets Sharks)

1: Ox Nche (Hollywoodbets Sharks)

Replacements:

16: Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears)

17: Gerhard Steenekamp (Vodacom Bulls)

18: Vincent Koch (Hollywoodbets Sharks)

19: Elrigh Louw (Vodacom Bulls)

20. Kwagga Smith (Shizuoka Blue Revs)

21. Cobus Reinach (Montpellier)

22: Handre Pollard (Leicester Tigers)

23 – Lukhanyo Am (Hollywoodbets Sharks)

