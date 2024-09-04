Lungi Ngidi opens up about his recent mental health struggles

Proteas and Paarl Royals fast bowler Lungi Ngidi has opened up about some of his mental health-related struggles ahead of the new Betway SA20 season in January 2025.

The exciting SA20 cricket tournament will be returning for its third season, and Ngidi will be expected to lead the Paarl Royals bowling attack once more.

Ngidi, who was present during the launch of the competition at the Wanderers Stadium on Monday, said he is in a much better mental state.

He is revved up for the new SA20 season after missing out on the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup and the IPL due to injury.

“Mental health is very important for us. But it is something that is brushed off in our society,” Ngidi told Sunday World.

“Being an athlete, everyone believes you earn a lot of money, and everything should be fine. But that’s not how it works. You’re in the spotlight every day. Everyone has an opinion of you.

“Imagine if your boss came into the office every day to tell you exactly what he thinks of you. That is basically what we go through daily.

“So, having thick skin is one thing that’s important when you’re an athlete. But also making sure that you are in a good headspace.”

Mental health is important for me

The 28-year-old continued: “For me, there have been times in the past when you think you’re doing fine. But you actually realise that you might be depressed, and you don’t even know it.

“You don’t look forward to going to training; you don’t look forward to an international game. And that’s when it starts to click that maybe I’m not okay mentally.”

With young South African cricket sensation Kwena Maphaka set to play in the SA20 for the first time this season at the back of making his international debut for the Proteas, Ngidi said senior players must help guide and protect the younger players.

“But what I’ve found now is when you get a youngster like this [Kwena Maphaka] come into the team, and you think about when you were in that position, what did you want everyone to be like when you were in the changing room?

“So that gives me a new drive and a new energy to support someone like Kwena coming into the team. And making sure that he feels comfortable.

“But he also realises what it takes to play international cricket for your country. “So, mental health is very important for me, and right now it’s in a pretty good space, so I’m very happy,” Ngidi added.

Paarl Royals will open their SA20 account against two-time defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape in Paarl on January 11.

