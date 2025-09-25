Manie Libbok puts more effort into goal-kicking ahead of Argentina clash

Springbok flyhalf Manie Libbok is expecting a massive battle in his area of expertise in the team’s final home Test of 2025 when they clash in the Castle Lager Rugby Championship against Pumas in Durban on Saturday. Kick-off is at 5pm.

Nonetheless, Libbok is excited about the challenge. The teams will meet again at the Allianz Stadium, Twickenham in London next Saturday in the closing match of the 2025 edition of the tournament – where, depending on the results in the next two rounds, it could prove to be the title decider.

Libbok is fully focused on doing what he has to do for the Boks to stay in the race to defend the title they won for the first time since 2019 last year, especially with all four participating teams in the series (the Wallabies, All Blacks, Springboks, and Pumas) still in with a fair shot of lifting the trophy.

Aerial battle

Zoning in on Argentina’s backs, Libbok said: “Many of their players have sevens rugby backgrounds, and they are quick and agile with a great skillset, so we know we have a big challenge on our hands this weekend, but we are looking forward to it.

“They are also very good in the aerial battle, which is an area we also pride ourselves on, so it’s also going to be a key battle in the match,” he said.

Libbok added: “It was good to come off the bench and fulfil the role that was expected of me. We took a lot of confidence from the way we trained that week, and it was great to see how everything came together in the second half.

“Handre [Pollard], Sacha [Feinberg-Mngomezulu], and I work really well together and push one another really hard, and that definitely brings the best out of all of us.

“I’ve put significant effort into my goal-kicking, and it’s good to see the hard work pay off, so I’ll certainly keep working at it and always do my best.”

Visit the SW YouTube Channel for our video content