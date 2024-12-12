Maphaka secures spot in Proteas squad to face Pakistan

Teenage sensation Kwena Maphaka has earned his first Proteas call-up to the 50-over set-up ahead of the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against Pakistan from December 17-22.

White-ball head coach Rob Walter announced a strong 15-player squad on Thursday.

The 18-year-old Maphaka, already capped in T20 Internationals, has displayed immense promise, having been named Player of the Tournament at the ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup earlier this year after taking 21 wickets at an average of 9.71.

His stocks have only continued to rise since then, propelling him into the senior national team, where he has already featured four times for South Africa.

The Lions seamer will join teammate Kagiso Rabada, who makes his return to the ODI squad for the first time since the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup semi-final against Australia in November.

In the batting department, the squad, led by Temba Bavuma, is bolstered by the return of David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen, who last featured in an ODI in December 2023 against India.

This series will serve as preparation ahead of next year’s ICC Champions Trophy.

Looking forward to the challenge

Commenting on the squad, Walter said: “We have named our strongest squad available, with each player capable of being a match winner on their day, and we are extremely excited to see how this group performs together,” he said, as quoted by Cricket South Africa.

“The bowling line-up features one of the fastest in the game in KG [Rabada], and this series offers another great opportunity for a young talent like Kwena to come in and learn first-hand from the best.”

He explained further: “In the batting department, we are thrilled to welcome back David and Heinrich, two of the most destructive players in the game.

“Overall, we are very pleased with this squad. This series will be crucial in fine-tuning our combinations ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy next year, and we are looking forward to the challenge.”

The series begins on Tuesday at Boland Park in Paarl.

The second ODI will take place at Newlands on Thursday, followed by the annual Pink Day and final ODI on Sunday at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

Proteas ODI squad against Pakistan

Temba Bavuma (captain, Lions), Ottneil Baartman (Dolphins), Tony de Zorzi (Western Province), Marco Jansen (North West Dragons), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Kwena Maphaka (Lions), Aiden Markram (Titans), David Miller (Dolphins), Andile Phehlukwayo (Titans), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Tristan Stubbs (Warriors), Ryan Rickelton (Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), and Rassie van der Dussen (Lions).

ODI Series

Tuesday, 17 December at 14:00

South Africa vs Pakistan – Boland Park, Paarl

Thursday, 19 December at 14:00

South Africa vs Pakistan – Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town

Sunday, 22 December at 14:00 – Pink Day

South Africa vs Pakistan – Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

