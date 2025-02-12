Maseko reflects international tour, says she won’t trade experience

Spar Proteas goal-attack Kamogelo Maseko says she will never trade her international tour in Jamaica and England experience for anything.

Maseko was once again instrumental for South Africa and a key player for coach Jenny van Dyk throughout the tour.

The 22-year-old snatched a couple of Player of the Match accolades and seemingly heeded the call of consistency from Van Dyk recently.

First international tour

South Africa started their first international tour under the new technical team in Jamaica. There, they lost the three-match Test Series 3-0 against the Jamaicans. The team then contested in the Nations Cup against Uganda, Malawi, and England.

They went all the way to the final undefeated but fell short on the last day with a 61-55 loss to England.

Speaking to the media during a press conference at the OR Tambo International Airport after their arrival on Tuesday, Maseko said the team gained a lot of experience against two of the top-four-ranked teams in the world.

“For me, it was a happy camp. You would not want to go into a camp for 31 days and it becomes so long and exhausting.

Open and honest conversations

“The energy was incredible, everyone took accountability, and we had open and honest conversations. This happened internally as a group outside of management,” Maseko said.

“But I think, personally, we knew it was going to be a challenge. We were clear to ourselves that if we wanted to be the best in the world, then we would have to play against the best in the world.

“So, as a squad, we grew a lot at a quick rate. We had long hours of analysis and hard work. And I would not trade that experience for anything in the world. I learned quite a lot in Jamaica and England.”

With international netball on a break, Maseko and the rest of the squad will be on a break before the start of the Telkom Netball League.

