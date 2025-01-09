McKenzie wants Cricket SA to snub Afghanistan match next month

Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie is advocating for Cricket SA to consider boycotting their upcoming Champions Trophy match against Afghanistan in February. England too, have been called upon to consider the boycott.

Protest against Taliban’s ban on women sports

This is in protest against the Taliban, which continues to oppress women in the country. The Taliban govern Afghanistan, and they have introduced laws that say that women are not allowed equal access to sporting opportunities in that country. The female cricket team has been disbanded as well.

“Public calls have been escalating for the Proteas cricket team to boycott their ICC Champions Trophy match against the Afghanistan men’s cricket team next month. This, on the basis that the Taliban government in Afghanistan banned women’s sport and disbanded the female cricket team when they came to power in 2021,” said McKenzie via a statement.

Feels morally bound

“As the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, this is a position that I feel morally bound to support. Despite the deep complications of Afghanistan’s recent and tragic history. To be clear, the ICC has accepted the principle of equality in sport. Also that member nations should be developing both male and female players. This does not happen in the case of Afghanistan. And it suggests that political interference in the administration of sport is being tolerated there.

“In the same breath, Sri Lanka was banned in 2023 for political interference. I am aware that the ICC, like most international sporting mother bodies, professes not to tolerate political interference in the administration of sport. This despite its obvious inconsistency with Afghanistan. It is not for me as the sports minister to make the final decision on whether South Africa should honour cricketing fixtures against Afghanistan. If it was my decision, then it certainly would not happen.

In solidarity with the women of Afghanistan

“As a man who comes from a race that was not allowed equal access to sporting opportunities during apartheid, it would be hypocritical and immoral to look the other way today. When the same is being done towards women anywhere in the world.

“Cricket South Africa, the federations of other countries and the ICC will have to think carefully about the message the sport of cricket wishes to send the world. And especially the women in sports. I hope that the consciences of all those involved in cricket, including the supporters, players and administrators, will take a firm stand in solidarity with the women of Afghanistan.”

