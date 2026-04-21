Nedbank International Polo rolls back in Mzansi with world-class rivals

The highly anticipated Nedbank International Polo returns to the prestigious Inanda Club in Sandton on Saturday, May 16, reaffirming its position as South Africa’s premier international polo showcase.

This year, South Africa will welcome the United States of America in a celebrated display of world-class competition as two proud Polo nations meet once again in a match defined by legacy, prestige, and excellence.

A pinnacle of South Africa’s sporting and social calendar, the Nedbank International Polo is a celebrated cultural occasion where heritage, performance, and elegance meet.

Through its enduring partnership with the sport, Nedbank continues to play a pivotal role in elevating polo in South Africa, supporting a platform that reflects the bank’s dedication to excellence, legacy, and meaningful experiences that connect people and communities.

Seventh tour of the US team to South Africa

Khensani Nobanda, chief marketing officer at Nedbank, said: “The Nedbank International Polo stands as a proud reflection of our enduring commitment to sporting excellence and creating platforms that celebrate legacy, performance, and prestige.

“This iconic event showcases world-class polo and brings together partners, clients, and guests in a setting that embodies the values of excellence and distinction that Nedbank strives to uphold.”

The upcoming fixture marks the seventh tour of the US team to South Africa, with previous visits dating back to 1974 and, most recently, 2014.

“We are delighted to welcome the US team back to South African shores for the Nedbank International Polo on 16 May,” says Guy Slater, president of the South African Polo Association.

“With the Americans having won three of their last six encounters on South African soil, the historical tally is perfectly balanced.

“This match at the Inanda Club is the tie-breaker we’ve been waiting for, and we look forward to a formidable contest as we defend our home turf.

“It is an honour to host the USPA, an organisation whose history stretches back to 1890. Their enduring standing as one of the world’s oldest governing bodies remains a driving force for the sport’s global growth and prominence.”

Unparalleled experience defined by luxury

Beyond the on-field rivalry, the Nedbank International Polo continues to offer an unparalleled experience defined by luxury, hospitality, and timeless elegance.

The event brings together distinguished guests, business leaders, and sporting enthusiasts for an afternoon where world-class sport meets a refined social occasion.

The Nedbank International Polo is proudly supported by esteemed partners including American Express, Glenfiddich Single Malt Whisky, US Polo Assn., Stella Artois, EQUUS, and the Inanda Club, whose continued collaboration contributes to the prestige and success of this iconic event.

As legacy once again meets the field, the Nedbank International Polo promises an unforgettable showcase of international excellence, reinforcing its status as one of the most prestigious and highly anticipated events on South Africa’s sporting calendar.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content