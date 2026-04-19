Netball fever in the air as the TNL promises a bigger and better season

Staunch netball lovers were met with excitement and anticipation this week when the Telkom Netball League (TNL) launched for its seventh successive season. The last time they probably felt like this was in February during the Spar Challenge against England.

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