Sports

Netball fever in the air as the TNL promises a bigger and better season

By Sunday World
Preferred Source Add as Preferred Source on Google Follow Google News Follow on Google News
ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 12: Khanyisa Chawane of the Proteas during the International Test Match in the series between Australia Diamonds and South Africa Proteas at Adelaide Entertainment Centre on October 12, 2025 in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by Mark Brake/Getty Images)
Staunch netball lovers were met with excitement and anticipation this week when the Telkom Netball League (TNL) launched for its seventh successive season. The last time they probably felt like this was in February during the Spar Challenge against England.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper

  • The Telkom Netball League (TNL) launched its seventh consecutive season this week.
  • The event generated excitement and anticipation among netball enthusiasts.
  • The last comparable excitement was during the Spar Challenge against England in February.
  • The league continues to be a significant event for netball fans.
  • Full details of the story are available in the Sunday World e-edition.
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments