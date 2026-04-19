Netball fever in the air as the TNL promises a bigger and better season

Staunch netball lovers were met with excitement and anticipation this week when the Telkom Netball League (TNL) launched for its seventh successive season. The last time they probably felt like this was in February during the Spar Challenge against England.
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- The Telkom Netball League (TNL) launched its seventh consecutive season this week.
- The event generated excitement and anticipation among netball enthusiasts.
- The last comparable excitement was during the Spar Challenge against England in February.
- The league continues to be a significant event for netball fans.
- Full details of the story are available in the Sunday World e-edition.