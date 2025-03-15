Netball mini programme expands, set to reach all nine provinces    

Great news for young netball stars across South Africa, as the much-loved PEP mini-Netball programme is expanding and set to reach all nine provinces in partnership with South African Schools Netball (SASN).

In its third consecutive year, even more young ones under seven, eight and nine years old will get to experience the joy of netball, building confidence, skills, and community spirit.

From humble beginnings in 2023, when the programme kicked off in Gauteng, Free State, and the Western Cape, to spreading its wings in Limpopo, North West, and the Northern Cape in 2024 – this initiative has been changing lives, one match at a time.

Three new provinces

This year, the programme will land in KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, and the Eastern Cape. Thus making sure every aspiring netballer gets a chance to shine.

Aspiring young players, and now also coaches nationwide can participate asnd develop their skills. They will in the process contribute to the growth of youth netball in South Africa.

Di Woolley SASN president has since praised PEP’s ongoing support for the mini netball programme.

“The PEP mini-Netball festivals and coaching sessions continue to become a powerful tool for youth development. They allow young girls from all backgrounds to gain basic skills in netball at grassroots level,” Woolley said.

“We are excited to see the programme expand to all nine provinces. Thus creating even more opportunities for girls to grow, excel, and be inspired by the sport of netball.”

Festival kicks off this weekend

The festival will kick off this weekend, with the dates for the coaching sessions yet to be confirmed.

Coaching sessions will once again be led by some of South Africa’s finest netball minds. These include PEP mini–Netball Ambassador and former Spar Proteas Assistant Coach Dumisani Chauke.

She will be joined by renowned Sports Scientist and coach Elsje Jordaan. Motivational speaker Minnette Dempsey will also join them.

Their expertise and passion have consistently inspired attendees. They have been equipped with the knowledge and motivation to nurture the next generation of netball talent in their communities.

