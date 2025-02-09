Netball Proteas poised to get the job done in London

After the humbling 3-0 series loss to Jamaica recently, the Spar Proteas could not have responded any better, as they are now one match away from clinching the Vitality

Netball Nations Cup this evening in London.

South Africa started their campaign on the front foot as they went three games unbeaten against Uganda, England, and Malawi in the Nations Cup.

Their biggest win, though, came against the world number four-ranked English side last Sunday, when they upset them on home soil with a nail-biting 61-59 win.

