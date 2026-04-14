Nkosi Ndebele thrashes Clemente as PFL draws huge mixed martial arts crowd

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) is slowly but surely catching on after it made its Pretoria debut at SunBet Arena on Friday night and drew a huge crowd at the same time. The crowd was treated to a full night of mixed martial arts (MMA) action and statement performances across the card.

In the bantamweight main event, Pretoria was treated to Nkosi Ndebele v Michele “The Arrow” Clemente, who traded sharp punches and elbows early. The Italian pushed with relentless pressure but frequently ran into sharp counters from Ndebele, aka, the “King of Many Nations”.

All-time classic

The two threw down in an all-time classic, with the South African walking away with the unanimous decision win.

The PFL is a global mixed martial arts organisation and one of the world’s leading combat sports properties. Headquartered in the US, PFL holds events across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, with continued global expansion underway.

PFL is backed by leading institutional investors and professional sports team owners, reflecting the accelerating growth of MMA as a mainstream global sport.

Kane-Clarke heavyweight duel

The heavyweight division delivered a wild one as Senegal’s Abdoulaye Kane and South Africa’s Justin Clarke went toe-to-toe in a firefight. Kane struck first with a huge early combination that left Clarke bloodied and on shaky legs, but the hometown hero refused to back down. Clarke bit down, swung back in the pocket, and turned the tide with a furious counter right hand that sent Kane crashing to the canvas.

Nigeria’s David Samuel opened his welterweight tournament campaign in style, submitting Abdelrahman Mohammad in the first round after dropping him several times with sharp boxing. Once the fight hit the mat, Samuel locked in the finish and moved on with minimal damage.

The PFL Africa is officially landing in West Africa, with the league set to stage its second PFL Africa event on June 13 for the first time in Nigeria at the Eko Arena in Lagos.

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