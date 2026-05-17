NL resumes with exciting Power Week Two fixtures at Ellis Park

If netball fans thought the Telkom Netball League Power Week One came with a lot of energy and action, it is about to go a level higher, as Power Week Two promises to deliver a showdown in the coming days.
To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper
- Telkom Netball League Power Week One featured high energy and action.
- Power Week Two is anticipated to be even more intense and exciting.
- The upcoming week promises a major showdown between teams.
- Fans can expect elevated competition and thrilling matches.
- Full story available in the Sunday World e-edition via the provided link.