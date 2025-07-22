Oldest Comrades finisher Johannes Mosehla finally gets honoured

Record-breaking octogenarian road runner Johannes Mosehla was finally honoured for his contribution and bestowed with the Devoted Citizen Mzila Endurance Leader Award for being the oldest person to finish the Comrades Marathon.

The 83-year-old pensioner was presented with a trophy and R100 000 in prize money by Devoted Citizen. The latter is a civil society NGO which falls under the auspices of the Hope Restoration Ministries (HRM) by Rev Chris Mathebula. Mosehla was awarded for his record-breaking exploits at the Comrades Marathon last month.

Guard of honour

The Runners of Hope athletics club and other local running club members gave the stocky Mosehla a guard of honour. They also gave him a standing ovation when he on stage at the state-of-the-art HRM premises in Kempton Park last Friday.

Mosehla hails from Ga-Mogashoa village outside Jane Furse in Sekhukhune District’s in Limpopo.

In 2023, he broke Wally Hayward’s 34-year-old record after he finished the race at the age of 81. Hayward set the record after he completed the race in 1988 at the age of 80. This year, Mosehla broke his own record at the age of 83.

“I am grateful to this running club and this church for what they did for me. I did not ask for anything from them, they just saw it fit to honour me. This is a very kind gesture from them. And I will remember them for as long as I live,” Mosehla told Sunday World.

Grateful to be honoured

“The Comrades Marathon has not done anything for me. They only invited me to the champions breakfast where I thought I was going to get major honours. There is nothing here at home that I can show that I got from Comrades.

“In 2019, I ran and finished the race as the oldest man at the age of 77. I was so excited when I was called to ascend the podium after my feat. But [I was] disappointed when my achievement was only recognised and applauded verbally without being given anything,” said Mosehla.

Record breaking

“Breaking Hayward’s record was the biggest achievement of my life. And the memories of that day when I received resounding applause from the roaring crowds still echo in my mind.

“My excitement ended in tears. To me, it felt like my effort was useless because my recognition as the new record holder was just verbal with nothing to show.

“This year I suffered the same treatment after breaking my record. This as I completed the race at the age of 83 in a record time of 11:47:27,” pointed out Mosehla, who now survives on his pensioner’s monthly grant.

