Ox Nche rested against Wales, Louw to start for Boks in Cardiff

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has decided to rest prop Ox Nche for their Test against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday, which will see a front-row reshuffle.

The change of position will see Wilco Louw returning to the starting team at tighthead prop, while Thomas du Toit moves to loosehead.

Nche started last week’s Test against England in London and the match against Scotland in Edinburgh, but Erasmus and his coaching team decided that it would be best for him to rest this weekend.

Louw drafted into starting lineup

As a result, Louw has been drafted into the starting team for the final Test of the Castle Lager Outgoing Tour, while the replacement bench remains unchanged from the one named by Erasmus on Tuesday.

Louw played his 15th Test for the Boks last week after last featuring in the green and gold in 2021, and his inclusion in the starting lineup will see him play his second match in a row on the tour.

“Ox has been a key player for us this season and, given his high work rate over the last few months, we opted to rest him for this clash,” said Erasmus, as quoted by sarugby.co.za.

“Wilco started last week’s match, and he’s been training well this week, so it makes sense to include him in the starting team and move Thomas to loosehead prop.

“It also maintains the consistency we have in the front row among the replacements.”

Erasmus also revealed that four players who were not included in the matchday squad would return home on Wednesday to spend time with their families before returning to their respective clubs and franchises.

Utility forward Pieter-Steph du Toit, who is nursing a shoulder niggle, returned home on Monday, while the other four players returning home are Kwagga Smith (loose forward), Lukhanyo Am (centre), Andre Esterhuizen (centre) and Makazole Mapimpi (wing).

Springbok team to face Wales:

15 – Aphelele Fassi (Hollywoodbets Sharks)

14 – Cheslin Kolbe (Suntory Sungoliath)

13 – Jesse Kriel (Canon Eagles)

12 – Damian de Allende (Wild Knights)

11 – Kurt-Lee Arendse (Vodacom Bulls)

10 – Jordan Hendrikse (Hollywoodbets Sharks)

9 – Jaden Hendrikse (Hollywoodbets Sharks)

8 – Jasper Wiese (Urayasu D-Rocks)

7 – Elrigh Louw (Vodacom Bulls)

6 – Siya Kolisi (captain, Hollywoodbets Sharks)

5 – Franco Mostert (Honda Heat)

4 – Jean Kleyn (Munster)

3 – Wilco Louw (Vodacom Bulls)

2 – Johan Grobbelaar (Vodacom Bulls)

1 – Thomas du Toit (Bath)

Replacements:

16 – Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears)

17 – Gerhard Steenekamp (Vodacom Bulls)

18 – Vincent Koch (Hollywoodbets Sharks)

19 – Eben Etzebeth (Hollywoodbets Sharks)

20 – RG Snyman (Leinster)

21 – Cameron Hanekom (Vodacom Bulls)

22 – Cobus Reinach (Montpellier)

23 – Handre Pollard (Leicester Tigers)

