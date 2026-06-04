Possibilities, unity as Ga-Rankuwa hosts massive youth sports festival

The spirit of Youth Month will, for the sixth year on the trot, come alive in Ga-Rankuwa when the highly anticipated Mathews Mpete Cup returns from June 13-16 at the Ga-Rankuwa View Clinic Grounds.

What started as a community-driven initiative by the Mathews Mpete Foundation, has rapidly grown into one of the township’s most exciting multi-sport development tournaments, attracting young athletes, community leaders, families and sports lovers from across the region.

The three-day tournament annually feature football for Under-15 and Under-19 boys, ladies open football, netball competitions for Under-15, Under-19 and invitational teams, masters football, 30km cycling, aerobics activities, as well as a 5km road running event.

Nurturing young talent

According to Mathews Mpete, the foundation founder, the tournament is not only about competition, but about creating opportunities for young people to showcase their talent while keeping them engaged in positive community activities during the June holidays.

Furthermore, local entrepreneurs are also presented with a platform to market their brand, and local SMME’s are allowed to open their stalls and sell whatever, without being charged a cent.

Boost for local vendors

Local food vendors, community organisations and entertainment groups are expected to benefit from the influx of supporters attending the event over the three days.

One of the most remarkable aspects of the tournament is that no entry fees will be charged to players or teams, except for netball where affiliation fees are used to pay for the professional umpires procured to officiate matches on the days.

This development-focused approach has earned the competition praise from local residents and sports structures, especially at a time when many young athletes struggle to access organised sporting opportunities because of financial constraints.

Platform ‘opens doors for aspiring athletes’

Mpete said the vision behind the initiative has always been to give back to the community and open doors for aspiring athletes.

“This tournament is about hope, unity and development. We want children from disadvantaged backgrounds to have a platform to express themselves through sport without worrying about money. Every young person deserves an opportunity to dream,” said Mpete, a former sports journalist.

The tournament has steadily built a reputation for producing exciting football and netball action while also stimulating small business activity around the venue.

Bringing communities together

Previous editions of the competition drew praise for bringing communities together and creating a safe recreational environment for young people.

Reports from earlier tournaments highlighted how the event helped keep youth away from social ills while promoting healthy lifestyles and discipline through sport.

This year’s partnership with Hollywoodbets, Tshwane Municipality, Net Nine Nine, Motsepe Funeral Home, Mokoepa Security, Red-Neo Security, and partnership with Ga-Rankuwa Local Football Association, is expected to further elevate the profile of the tournament and improve the overall experience for participating teams.

As the countdown to kick-off continues, excitement is already building in Ga-Rankuwa, with many expecting another memorable showcase of local talent, community pride and sporting excellence.

Event details:

Dates: 13-16 June 2026

Final: June 16 (Prize giving)

Teams & Format: Football (U/15-U/19 boys & Open for Ladies); Netball (U/15-U/19 & invitational); 30km Cycling, Masters football; 5km Road Running & Aerobics

Venue: Ga-Rankuwa View Sport Fields (Clinic Grounds)

NB: NO entry fees will be charged from players and teams – sole purpose is to develop.

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