Proteas captain sets a clear target against England in Spar Challenge

It is only a matter of days until the 2026 Spar Challenge kicks off, and Proteas captain Khanyisa Chawane says there is only one mission, which is to win the series against England.

South Africa will be hosting the Vitality Roses of England in the upcoming three-match Test Series at the Ellis Park Indoor Arena in Johannesburg, starting from Thursday until Sunday, February 1.

The last time the Proteas faced England at home was last year, where the series ended evenly, with one win apiece. But this time will be a different ball game altogether. Chawane says her side will go all out in ensuring that they win the series.

Goal is nothing but a win

“Going into any series, we always go with a mindset of wanting to win. I think all the hard work that we’ve been putting in, we always want to get the reward out of that,” Chawane told Sunday World on the side-lines after a press conference at the Garden Court hotel in Milpark on Tuesday.

“And I think that’s what we’re looking for [to win the series], that we’ve really worked hard. We’ve really put in the work. And making sure that we put ourselves in the best position to compete with those guys.

“So, the goal that we want is to obviously win the series, especially because we will be playing at home. Which is good for our fans, our sponsors, and we are looking to get that reward.”

Proteas coach Jenny van Dyk included new faces in her 15-player squad for the series. And Chawane said everyone in the final squad is deserving to be there.

Perfect team selection

“It’s been amazing to be back in camp. But stressful because we needed to trial to know who made the team. But the people who really made the team are the ones who really deserved it. Because they put up their hand during those trials,” Chawane said.

“And ever since then, everyone has just been pushing. And I think I love the energy and the attitude around the camp. Because we know that a team like England will never underestimate us, because they know that we can beat them.

“So, everyone is focused and working hard to make sure that we put ourselves in a good position to compete with these guys again,” she added.

