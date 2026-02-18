Proteas cruise past UAE to finish T20 group on high ahead of India clash

The Proteas produced yet another impressive performance at the T20 World Cup when they eased past the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with a six-wicket victory in their final match of the group in Delhi on Wednesday.

Captain Aiden Markram (28 runs), Ryan Rickelton (30), and the young Dewald Brevis (36) were all instrumental in the 123-run chase set for them, as the Proteas coasted through with more than six overs to spare.

“It was amazing to see the boys grabbing the opportunity with both hands. The bowling unit was excellent at executing plans,” Markram said after the game.

“With a bit of rain and intriguing weather around, probably a little less bounce, it was good to get a run around in these conditions.”

Seamer Corbin Bosch led the SA attack and displayed a man-of-the-match performance, taking 3/12. Spin bowler George Linde grabbed 1/17, while Anrich Nortje returned 2/28.

The Proteas entered the “dead rubber” match against the UAE already qualified for the super-eight stage.

South Africa will now focus on their most significant T20 match, taking on defending champions India on Sunday.

India beat SA in previous T20 World Cup

The Proteas will be seeking vengeance against India, who beat them in the final of the previous T20 World Cup in Barbados.

Meanwhile, Bosch expressed sympathy for teammate and leader of the bowling attack, Kagiso Rabada, following another wicketless run in the tournament.

Against the UAE, wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock squandered some of Rabada’s catches, including an easy opportunity.

“I think KG [Kagiso Rabada] got a bit unlucky early on with the top edge going for six,” Bosch said during a post-match interview.

“I luckily had the luxury of watching KG, Ana [Nortje], and Kwena [Maphaka] going about their business. I think there was enough in the wicket if you hit the deck quite hard.

“I think one or two balls stood up quite nicely, and I got the better end of the result. I think we kept the plan quite simple.”

