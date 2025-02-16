Proteas future looking bright under Van Dyk and Mdodana

Just like the stars of the dawn and the sunshine on a blazing hot day, the future of the Spar Proteas is looking bright under the tutelage of coach Jenny van Dyk and her assistant Zanele Mdodana.

The Proteas finally returned to home soil early this week following a month of mixed emotions and, overall, an inspiring international tour in Jamaica and England.

South Africa fell short in the final of the Netball Nations Cup against England, where they lost 61-55 last Sunday. Before that, they were out in the smouldering Caribbean Sea, where they lost a Test Series 3-0 at the hands of Jamaica.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below. https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

