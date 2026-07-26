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Proteas get ball rolling at Common wealth games

By Siyasanga Monoalibe
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Proteas get ball rolling at Common wealth games
DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 20: Mami Diale (acting President of Netball SA) during the Telkom Netball League, Power Week 3, Division 1 final match between Crinums v Fireballs at Durban International Convention Centre on July 20, 2025 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)

The long-awaited Commonwealth Games are officially underway and the Netball Proteas got the ball rolling against fellow African counterparts, Malawi, in Glasgow, Scotland, lastnight. They face Tonga in their second game today at 5pm (SA time).

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  • The long-awaited Commonwealth Games are officially underway and the Netball Proteas got the ball rolling against fellow African counterparts, Malawi, in Glasgow, Scotland, lastnight.
  • They face Tonga in their second game today at 5pm (SA time).
  • 🔒 To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
  • Buy the Sunday World e-edition Or download the Sunday World e-Edition app Siyasanga Monoalibe.

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