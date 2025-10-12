Proteas head into Bangladesh clash with their tails up

The games are coming thick and fast at the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, and South Africa is already setting their sights on their next assignment against Bangladesh tomorrow.

The Proteas are fresh from an impressive yet hard-fought victory over host India, where they beat them by three wickets with seven wickets remaining in a highly contested clash on Thursday.

All-rounder Nadine de Klerk was the star of the show when she hit an explosive 84 runs not out off 54 balls, to guide the Proteas to their second win so far at the World Cup.

De Klerk took South Africa over the line in style when she smashed a big six in what was a pulsating and nerve-wrecking ending to the game in Visakhapatnam.

“I do like being under pressure. I love the World Cups – no bigger stage than playing India at their home. We had to be at our best,” De Klerk said after the game.

“We are capable of beating the best sides in the world. We just had to take it deep. We have a couple of days off, and I want to reflect on this and get ready for the Bangladesh game,” she added.

South Africa has now won crucial back-to-back matches and will look to pick up from where they left off when they face a Bangladesh side that has been blowing hot and cold so far in the tournament.

They won their opening match against Pakistan, then fell short by four wickets at the hands of England last Tuesday.

Their batting mainstays, Sharmin Akter and Nigar Sultana Joty, have not lived up to the expectations so far in the tournament and will look to up their game against the Proteas.

Bangladesh lost by 100 runs against a wounded New Zealand on Friday.

