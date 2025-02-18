Proteas on mission to end trophy drought in Champions Trophy

In as much as the Proteas are on a six-match winless run in the ODI format and are in a tough group of the Champions Trophy, the Temba Bavuma-led side fancy their chances of ending a long trophy drought.

South Africa will open their Champions Trophy Group B campaign against Afghanistan in Karachi, Pakistan, on Friday morning. The game will get underway at 11:00am.

The Proteas are on a serious mission to win their first major ICC trophy since their 1998 Champions Trophy triumph. This trophy also remains their only major ICC title ever.

They do, however, face stiff competition in their group. This as they have been pitted against England, Australia, and Afghanistan.

Having had a feel of the conditions of the surface in the Tri-Series against Pakistan and New Zealand last week, Bavuma emphasised the importance of participating in the practice matches. He added that it provided invaluable insight into the conditions ahead of the Champions Trophy.

“It was important for us to get a proper understanding of the conditions. We saw how tough it was to get 10 wickets. And as bowlers, we’ve discussed different plans and if there is a need for us to change our approaches,” Bavuma said.

“I think also from a batting point of view, we have also focused on understanding the importance of getting runs on the board, and the pressure created by the scoreboard.”

The Proteas are enduring a six-match winless run, their last win coming in October last year. Bavuma said he is confident that the team has what it takes to display their best cricket.

“It’s for us as a group to connect strongly again and to remind ourselves about how we want to play. That confidence and knowing, come from how we have performed as a group.

“These guys have all known each other for the past four or five years. There’s no baggage coming into this tournament. We are looking forward to playing our best cricket,” Bavuma added.

