Proteas close in on T20 World Cup Final

The Proteas are just one game away from reaching back-to-back T20 World Cup finals.

They face New Zealand in the semi-final on Wednesday afternoon.

South Africa and the Black Caps will meet at Eden Gardens in Kolkata at 3:30pm. In the other semi-final, defending champions India take on England in Mumbai on Thursday.

There is every chance that cricket fans could witness a repeat of the 2024 T20 World Cup final in Barbados, where India got the better of the Proteas.

Unbeaten Proteas head into semi-final

In what has been an exciting and action-packed T20 World Cup, it is now down to the business end, climaxing with Sunday’s final.

The Proteas, as the only team unbeaten in the competition, are considered favourites to take the title.

They face a New Zealand side that has tasted defeat twice at this World Cup, one of them at the hands of South Africa in the group stages. So, the Proteas know how to beat the Black Caps and will be on the hunt for another scalp.

However, it will not be easy, as New Zealand will want to avoid defeat by the same team twice in the same tournament. They will hope to turn the tables in Kolkata.

‘New Zealand will not be a push over’

“Quality team New Zealand, and they have proved that over many years now. We had a good run out against them in the group stages, but both teams have played a lot of cricket since then, and it’s a completely fresh start tomorrow,” said captain Aiden Markram.

“And it being the semi-final, which is exciting as well, I don’t think it’s as straightforward as people think it is for us to beat them again.

“A lot of variables in this game, but the other boys are very excited for the opportunity to play in a semi-final against a good team like New Zealand, and we’ll try to bring our best game to the front again.”

Concerns over travel plans amid Middle East conflict

Meanwhile, there are growing concerns over travelling amid the unfolding Middle East crisis involving Israel, the US, and Iran.

Proteas coach Shukri Conrad said at the weekend that despite their focus on the game against the Black Caps, they have one eye on the crisis in the Middle East, and have spoken to Cricket SA and the ICC regarding travel.

“It comes up in every conversation, so you can’t wish it away, because it is there. We must try and still nail our yorker and hit the bad ball for six in and amidst all of that,” Conrad said after their win over Zimbabwe on Sunday.

“While it’s in conversations, we moved that aside. Our manager, together with the ICC, believes all the right decisions will be made. All our focus is on Kolkata and playing New Zealand on Wednesday,” Conrad added.

