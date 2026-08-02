Proteas to use Commonwealth experience to prepare for Netball World Cup

After the heartbreaking result against England midweek in the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Netball SA president Mami Diale says the focus has shifted to preparing for the World Cup in Australia next year.
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- The Spar Proteas lost 58-54 to England in their final Pool A match at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, missing out on medal contention.
- South Africa led in the first half but fell behind due to errors and the possible concussion of captain Khanyisa Chwane.
- Netball SA president Mami Diale praised the team’s performance and expressed pride despite the loss.
- Focus has now shifted to rebuilding and preparing for the 2027 Netball World Cup in Australia.
- The Proteas and Team SA will return to South Africa in the coming days.