SA Endurance returns for an exciting season at Zwartkops

The highly anticipated South African Endurance Series (SAES) is set to ignite motorsport passion with an exciting 2025 instalment when it kicks off at Zwartkops Raceway in Centurion, Pretoria, on Friday and Saturday.

The Zwartkops Raceway, known for its technical turns and intense racing action, will host an electrifying weekend, where speed meets strategy.

As the first race of the season, the usually thrilling event will set the tone for a year of high-octane endurance racing. It will bring together top drivers, teams, and motorsport enthusiasts from across the country.

SA’s finest endurance racing talent

The opening round of SAES will not only showcase South Africa’s finest endurance racing talent. It will also offer an immersive experience for fans, families, and corporate partners.

Wayne Riddell, CEO of SAES, expressed his excitement for the upcoming season.

“We are thrilled to kick off the 2025 South African Endurance Series at Zwartkops Raceway. This season is all about bringing motorsport closer to the fans while growing the sport’s presence in South Africa,” Riddell said.

“This year we have expanded our offering by the introduction of two wheels to our tour. The integration of the MRSSA (Motor Racing Series of South Africa) motorcycle group adds dimension and engagement to our spectators.

Launch of a single-make GT Cup racer

“Added to this, we are launching a single-make GT Cup racer. This one sees the owners of the Porsche Cup Race Car Registry put on a remarkable display of speed and skill. All this at the tight Zwartkops facility. Who will win the inaugural race?

“We are not just hosting races. We are creating a premium motorsport experience that blends high-performance racing with lifestyle, entertainment, and community engagement. And we look forward to an unforgettable season ahead.”

This year, SAES has expanded the reach of motorsport. This by engaging with local schools, petrolheads, and industry leaders who will help elevate the series’ profile. They will also attract new audiences.

Premier entertainment experience

The lifestyle aspect of the event will also be in full force, ensuring that motorsport remains a premier entertainment experience.

With six races spanning the country, the 2025 SAES season is set to deliver intense rivalries, cutting-edge performance, and a fusion of motorsport and lifestyle.

The Zwartkops opener is just the beginning of a year-long adrenaline-fuelled journey, culminating in the grand finale in November.

