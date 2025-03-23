SA juniors show their mettle by breaking records in Joburg

The future of South African athletics was on full display at the ASA Grand Prix 2 meeting at the University of Johannesburg this week when Bayanda Walaza and Tumi Ramokgopa set national Under-20 records on a cold, damp evening.

Teenage sensation Walaza, who had clocked a world-leading 9.99 seconds in Pretoria a week earlier, turned his attention to the 200m where he raced to a 20.08 win, taking 0.02sec off the national U20 record of 20.10 set by Clarence Munyai in Tshwane in March 2017.

Walaza, the world under-20 champion in the 200m, finished clear of Lucky Moleyane who took second place in 20.36, while former World Championships finalist Luxolo Adams was third in 20.43.

