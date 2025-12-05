SA Rugby extends Boks coach Rassie Erasmus’ contract until 2031

SA Rugby has on Friday announced that Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus has extended his contract for a further four years.

This means the two-time Rugby World Cup-winning coach will be contracted to the Boks for six years until 2031.

SA Rugby president Mark Alexander made the announcement during the general meeting of member unions. He said the governing body was proud to reaffirm its commitment to excellence by extending the agreement with Erasmus until after the 2031 Rugby World Cup in the US.

Impact on the SA game

“This decision reflects not only Rassie’s remarkable track record of success but also the enduring impact he has made in shaping the identity of our game,” said Alexander.

“Under his leadership, the Springboks have achieved historic milestones. They have consistently set the standard for performance on the global stage.

“He has refined a style of play that is uniquely suited to our strengths. Combining physicality, tactical intelligence, and resilience. And in doing so, he has ensured that South African rugby remains both distinctive and formidable.

“Beyond results, his tenure has been defined by vision and consistency. He has instilled a culture of accountability, unity, and belief that resonates across our players, management, and supporters.

“His ability to adapt, innovate, and inspire has positioned South African Rugby as a benchmark for others. While safeguarding the traditions and values that make our game a source of national pride.”

Impressive track record

Erasmus was first appointed as director of Rugby in 2018. And under his guidance, the Boks have won successive Rugby World Cups in 2019 and 2023.

Erasmus said: “This was a quick and easy conversation to reach an agreement. I have always said that I would find it hard to coach any other international team, and I’m very happy to continue as long as the South African public wants me.

“I’d like to thank SA Rugby and the franchises for the support and backing they have given the Springboks and me over the past few years. It hasn’t always been easy, but we’re improving. Although this is a long-term agreement, we’re not looking beyond a tough 2026 schedule right now.”

An announcement on the contract negotiations with other members of the Springbok coaching team will be made in due course.

