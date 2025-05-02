Shots fired as Netball SA responds after grilling in parliament

- Advertisement -

Netball South Africa (NSA) has hit back following the recent parliamentary grilling by the Portfolio Committee on Sport, Arts, and Culture (DSAC) over a corruption-related scandal.

The embattled netball body is currently facing allegations stemming from a parliamentary session recently, when the portfolio committee questioned NSA CEO Modiegi Komane about financial irregularities related to the 2023 Netball World Cup.

NSA boss suspended over corruption allegations

This is also at the back of the suspension of the Netball SA president, Cecilia Molokwane, by World Netball over corruption allegations.

NSA has since argued that the manner in which the line of questioning was handled was not appropriate. It was also discriminatory towards Komane, NSA added.

“During a recent parliamentary session, questions were raised. These included specific line-item expenditures from NSA’s past financial records. In keeping with parliamentary house rules, [NSA] leadership [CEO] requested more time. It needed to consult the appropriate records to ensure the accuracy of our responses,” NSA said in a statement.

“It is not only within our rights but also our responsibility to ensure that the information submitted to Parliament is factually correct and verifiable. Despite this, NSA leadership was unfairly pressured to respond immediately to detailed financial queries. These were queries specific to the 2023/24 financial year.

Netball SA is acting within it rights

“Such expectations are inconsistent with standard parliamentary practice. And they risk undermining the integrity of governance processes. In terms of the parliamentary rules regarding oral questioning, NSA is within its rights.

“The manner in which these questions were posed raises serious concerns. Safeguarding is a fundamental policy in sport and must never be taken lightly.

“However, the interrogative approach directed at our leadership risks undermining the very principles this policy seeks to uphold.

“We acknowledge that gender should not exempt anyone from accountability. It equally must not render us vulnerable to politically motivated targeting.”

Despite admitting to having financial constraints, Netball SA justified its position. They reiterated that they have always been transparent with their annual reports.

Transparency guaranteed

“Netball SA has successfully hosted and managed national tournaments. It also sustained grassroots development programmes, and earned international recognition for its athletes.

“Out of the 76 federations, NSA is 1 of the 3 compliant federations to the DSAC. Our annual reports are transparent and show the milestones achieved.

“Netball SA reiterates its full cooperation with all oversight and regulatory bodies. It remains committed to ensuring that all financial records and governance processes are fully accounted for and lawfully handled.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content