Something special brewing in Proteas squad, says skipper Bavuma

Captain fantastic Temba Bavuma says something special is brewing in the Proteas squad. This is following their impressive showing against Pakistan in the two-match Test Series recently.

It was not only that, but the two-match Test series helped South Africa book a spot in the World Test Championship final and it was their 7th Test win on a trot.

The last time the Proteas achieved the feat of winning a lot of Test matches in succession was between 2002 and 2003.

Chemistry building up in the team

Bavuma, who was phenomenal and one of the standout performers in the series, admitted that there is some good chemistry building up in the team.

“I think there is something about the team. There is something special that is brewing amongst the team. A lot of [the] guys have said that, such as KG [Kagiso Rabada] and Keshav [Maharaj],” Bavuma said.

“So, I can’t really pinpoint what it is, but I think it’s quite evident from the outside. You know, people speak about a certain brotherhood that kind of emanates from the team. Guys on the field, we are back and fight each other.

“And I guess there’s a strong sense of belief that someone on the day will do it for the team, whether it be with the bat or with the ball.”

Bounced back from injury

Bavuma bounced back on form like he had never left before. This despite his captaincy being questioned in recent months and being on the side-lines due to injury. And he is showing signs of a player that is enjoying his responsibility.

“I guess for me, captaining, it’s stressful at times when we go through those tricky phases. But also, enjoyable and satisfiable when we’re able to come out on top. So, yeah, it’s been enjoyable.

“I think a lot of guys can say that as a team. And I think any team that is winning, there’s obviously a lot of fun,” he said.

The Proteas will face Australia in the WTC final at Lord’s in June. And Bavuma has since sent a warning to their opponents.

“I think we’re still on a journey as a team. I don’t think we are close to us playing at 100%,” Bavuma added.

“I guess it will be scary when we are kind of firing on all cylinders. But I think, like I said, winning is what we play for.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content