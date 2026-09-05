Soweto roars as Springboks rule after running All Blacks ragged

The greatest rivalry in rugby was cranked into overdrive in Soweto last night, with nearly 90 000 roaring spectators treated to a heavyweight exhibition that galloped from the opening whistle to the final hooter.

When the dust settled, the Springboks had survived an All Black thunderstorm to win 29-24, clinch the third Test and take an unassailable lead in the three-Test series.

For captain Siya Kolisi, the victory carried golden historical weight. It was his 55th Test win as Springbok captain, making him the most successful skipper in South African history.

This was no Sunday stroll.

The All Blacks came out of the blocks like men possessed, immediately putting the Springboks on the back foot. Their pressure paid off in the 10th minute when captain Ardie Savea blasted over for the opening try after a sustained assault.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu was in the sin bin for a deliberate knock-down, leaving the Boks temporarily short-handed. Ruben Love missed the conversion as New Zealand moved 5-0 ahead.

The Boks absorbed the early barrage and began to find their rhythm.

Ten minutes later, crisp handling and powerful carries opened a seam in the Kiwi defence and Cheslin Kolbe darted over for the Boks’ first try. Feinberg-Mngomezulu converted to put South Africa 7-5 ahead.

Kolbe’s evening was then cut short by a head-injury assessment, removing one of the Boks’ most dangerous attacking weapons.

Then the Springbok scrum began to turn the screws.

Set piece after set piece, the Boks drove into the All Black pack like a freight train gathering speed. Four minutes before half-time, the pressure became too much. The Kiwi scrum buckled and South Africa were awarded a penalty try, sending FNB Stadium into a seismic roar and stretching the lead to 14-5.

New Zealand returned from the interval with renewed purpose.

Savea produced another burst of power to crash over for his second try before Will Jordan showed the class that has made him one of the world’s most dangerous fullbacks, gliding through for another five-pointer. Love converted and suddenly the All Blacks were back in front at 17-14.

The contest had become a heavyweight slugfest, with momentum changing hands almost by the minute.

Then Jesse Kriel hit the accelerator.

The Springbok centre exploded through the defensive line to score, with Feinberg-Mngomezulu converting to restore South Africa’s lead at 21-17.

Malcolm Marx delivered another hammer blow, powering over for the Boks’ fourth try to make it 26-17.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu then added a penalty to stretch the advantage to 29-17.

New Zealand were running on fumes, yet their never-say-die spirit remained intact. They threw everything into a frantic final assault, forcing the Boks into a defensive stand as the clock ran down.

Even after the hooter, the All Blacks kept charging.

Replacement hooker Samisoni Taukei’aho finally smashed through for their fourth try, with Damian McKenzie converting to reduce the deficit to 29-24.

There was no time for another comeback.

The Boks had weathered the storm, winning a pulsating Soweto battle and sealing the series in front of a baying FNB Stadium crowd.

For Ethan Hooker, the night brought individual glory as his outstanding all-round display earned him Man of the Match honours.

Now comes the hard part.

After smashing into each other in Soweto, the Springboks and All Blacks board a chartered flight for the long haul to Baltimore in the United States, where they will meet again in the fourth and final Test next week.

The rivalry barely has time to catch its breath.

Earlier, the Black Ferns underlined New Zealand’s formidable pedigree with an eight-try, 52-20 demolition of the Springbok Women. New Zealand led 24-10 at half-time before finishing with authority in the historic first clash between the sides on African soil.

The Springbok Women have made significant strides in recent years, reaching their first Women’s World Cup quarter-final, where they were eliminated by the Black Ferns.

In Soweto, the Kiwi women once again showed why they remain a benchmark of international women’s rugby, combining experience, power, pace and ruthless finishing.

For the men, though, the night belonged to South Africa.

The All Blacks brought the thunder.

Kolisi’s Boks finished the race.

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