Spar announces new sponsorship deal with four big rugby teams

Retail store Spar has announced that it will be sponsoring four provincial rugby teams, in a mission to put community ahead of rivalry and reinforce its commitment to grassroots sport development.

As of October 1 2025, Spar became the official grocery and liquor retail partner of South Africa’s powerhouse: The Sharks, the Vodacom Bulls, Lions, and the DHL Stormers.

“At Spar, community comes first. For years, we’ve invested in sport across South Africa,” said Mpudi Maubane, National PR, Communications & Sponsorship Manager at Spar Group Southern Africa.

“Rugby is the people’s game. And by backing provincial teams, we’re championing more than the sport itself. We’re backing the families, communities, and local economies it powers.”

Women’s rugby included

The sponsorship of regional rugby will also extend to women’s rugby. This includes the Bulls Daisies and Sharks Women teams.

“We’re proud to be the first brand to back multiple unions at this scale. A true reflection of our belief that rugby belongs to everyone.

“Having our logo across all team kits is more than visibility for us; it’s a statement of unity. Rugby is built on resilience, teamwork, and belonging. The very same values we live by in serving our customers with quality and convenience every day,” Maubane added.

For decades, rugby has been more than just a sport in SA. It’s the heartbeat of towns, schools, and families, connecting people across provinces and generations.

Sharks CEO, Shaun Bryans, said: “We are proud to welcome Spar to the Sharks family. Spar is a brand that is deeply rooted in communities across the country. And its values of quality, convenience, and care align perfectly with our own.

Statement to sport as unifier

“Together, we look forward to building a partnership that not only strengthens our brands. It also delivers meaningful experiences to our fans, partners, and our community at large.”

Edgar Rathbone, Blue Bulls Company CEO, said: “This partnership with Spar is more than a sponsorship. It’s a statement. It reflects the kind of rugby we believe in. One that unites, uplifts, and reaches beyond the try line into the heart of every community.

“To see a brand stand behind all four franchises, across both men’s and women’s teams, sends a powerful message about what matters most, which is people.”

Stormers Rugby CEO Johan le Roux added: “Spar is a household name in South Africa. We are thrilled to be in it together with them as a sponsor of our team. We look forward to what promises to be a fantastic partnership.”

Lions Rugby CEO, Rudolf Straeuli, said: “We are extremely pleased to welcome Spar to the Lions family. We share similar values of caring and culture. And just like the popular shopping retailer, those values are what drive the Lions.”

