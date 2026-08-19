Springbok hooker Malcolm Marx is ready for intense battle against All Blacks

Springbok hooker Malcolm Marx echoed his team’s sentiments this week that their opening clash in the Greatest Rivalry series against the All Blacks in Johannesburg on Saturday would be an intense battle and said the Boks would not only be representing themselves but also the entire nation.

The match will take place at Ellis Park, which marks the first of four back-to-back clashes against New Zealand, and kick-off is at 5pm. Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus will announce his matchday team for the encounter on Thursday.

“As a little boy you always dream of representing your country one day. Representing your country against what is one of the best teams in the world and experiencing it at an international level is a whole other level. If I’m selected for this weekend, I’ll try and grab the opportunity with both hands and give everything I can,” Marx was quoted on the SA Rugby website.

‘We’ve just got to man up and give the best that we can’

“We know we’re not just representing ourselves and our families. We’ve have about 64 or 65-million people we’re trying to represent, and we want to do so the best we can on the day. Whatever the occasion and whatever comes on Saturday, we’ve just got to man up and give the best that we can,” he added.

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Given all the hype around the inaugural RGR series, Marx said the team approached this Test as serious as they would any other match: “I wouldn’t say (this week and competition) is more intense. We’ve always said we treat each Test match the same. That said, we know the magnitude of this series and how big this weekend’s game is going to be, and we’re trying to prepare accordingly.”

When quizzed about the breakdown battle, which has attracted a fair bit of attention this week as the countdown continues to the match, Marx admitted that it would be a big battle.

“We’re doing a lot of analysis and seeing where we can be better from previous games, and obviously identifying the threats they pose in that area,” said Marx.

“We’re working really hard at the things we need to improve on and bearing in mind the small things they do around the breakdown. We’ve also been looking at our own opportunities there, which we’ve been working hard on this past week, so we’ll see how the weekend goes if I’m selected.”

‘Both teams would be ready for top-class international rugby’

The Springboks have had a full-out international run up against the Barbarians, England, Scotland, Wales, and Argentina, and assistant Felix Jones was confident that both teams would be ready for top-class international rugby when they meet on Saturday.

“I think both teams are going to feel really prepared going into the game,” said Jones.

“New Zealand have had their franchise games, and we’ve had Argentina for some players, while a group of players remained behind in South Africa to do specific work.

“I don’t think any preparation really replicates the level of intensity you’re going to experience when New Zealand plays South Africa. But I think both teams would say going into this game that they feel prepared,” Jones added.

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