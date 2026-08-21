Springboks chasing history while All Blacks seek to reclaim glory

Thirty years on from New Zealand’s last tour of South Africa, the All Blacks return to reignite “Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry”.

For the next four weeks, rugby’s two most successful and storied nations will battle it out in what promises to be the most eagerly anticipated rugby series in years. The Springboks will host their great rivals three times on home soil, while the fourth and final test match will take place in Baltimore, Maryland, at M&T Bank Stadium in the USA.

Preparations for the first test on Saturday (August 22) have been different, as the All Blacks have played three games against the Stormers, Sharks and Bulls, respectively. Conversely, the Springboks’ encounter against Argentina has been their only game before the four-match test series against New Zealand. With questions surrounding both sides, it leaves the first test at Ellis Park finely poised.

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The world champions are chasing history. After defeating Argentina in Buenos Aires last week, coach Rassie Erasmus’ team extended their winning streak to 12 matches. This leaves South Africa only six wins away from equaling New Zealand’s record of 18 consecutive wins from 2015 to 2016.

After dominant performances against England, Scotland and Wales in the Nations Championship, South Africa come into the “Greatest Rivalry” tour full of confidence. However, it hasn’t been all smooth sailing. The Springboks have had an injury-riddled start to the international rugby season, with a number of key first-team players missing time.

The list included players such as Siya Kolisi, Eben Etzebeth and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu. In an attempt to help those returning from injury regain fitness and match sharpness, the test match against Argentina was beneficial.

However, despite a narrow 17-10 victory, it was clear that a number of players were not match sharp. This gives Rassie Erasmus something to think about when announcing his team for the first test on Saturday.

New Zealand, under new coach Dave Rennie, are also unbeaten heading into Ellis Park. The All Blacks have convincingly beaten the Stormers, Sharks and Bulls as part of the “Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry” tour. These wins have not come without a cost, though, as four players have already returned home after suffering series-ending injuries.

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Among the players injured is Caleb Clarke, who would likely have been starting on the wing for the All Blacks.

In response to these injuries, New Zealand have recalled one of their greatest players, Richie Mo’unga to the squad after a three-year hiatus in Japan.

The All Blacks will pose a different threat to South Africa than in the past for the simple fact that this a new team. Under Rennie, New Zealand are only just starting to find their rhythm, and this is what makes them dangerous.

The 54-0 trouncing of the Sharks showed that they still have that firepower that can hurt the Springboks. The question will be whether or not they can match South Africa’s physicality, especially since the last meeting between these two nations ended in a humiliating 43-10 loss for the All Blacks on home turf.

There has been plenty of excitement and anticipation for the return of New Zealand to South Africa. The Springboks are chasing history, while New Zealand are seeking to reclaim their spot as the world’s number one team. Ellis Park will be rocking as the two greatest nations in rugby history lock horns in one of rugby’s most iconic stadiums. 30 years of waiting is almost over and “Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry” is just beginning.

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