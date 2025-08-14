Springboks duo Ox Nche, Aphelele Fassi expecting Australians to rough it up

Springbok prop Ox Nche and fullback Aphelele Fassi are expecting a physical encounter against the Wallabies in Saturday’s Castle Lager Rugby Championship opener at Ellis Park.

Having said that, the duo stressed that the key for the Boks was to stick to their structures as they attempt to kickstart the competition on a strong note.

Expecting a tight tussle

According to the SA Rugby Union (Saru) website, Nche spoke highly of the way the Wallabies raised their standard of play in their last two matches against the British & Irish Lions. He said it would be a tight tussle between the teams.

“We saw in their last two tests against the British & Irish Lions how they started to gel and improve. And they are also developing good combinations with players who have been playing together for a while. So they’ll definitely be up for the game,” Nche told Saru.

“Their set pieces have also improved, and they have a solid pack. So we are expecting them to challenge us in the scrums and lineouts. We have no doubt they’ll be fired up and keen to try to make their presence felt in the areas of the game they are strong at.”

Fassi echoed these sentiments and said the Boks have been preparing well for Saturday’s Test.

Will use own brand of rugby

“We know it’s going to be a physical game. And with the backs they have, we are also expecting an expansive game. That said, just as they have their plans, we have ours. And we know what we have to do no matter what they throw at us. Because it’s important for us to play our brand of rugby.”

The exciting fullback was revealed as one of the goal-kicking options this week by Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus. And Fassi said he embraced the challenge.

“I’ve been practicing my kicking a lot, even before I joined the Boks this season. And I’m confident with the way things are going,” said Fassi, who has scored seven tries in his 12 tests to date, including a belter last year against the Wallabies in Perth.

“So, when Coach Rassie told me that I’ll also be a kicking option, it was a matter of putting my head down. And continuing to put in the work.”

Not worried about selection

With speculation rife over the last day that the Wallabies may pick James O’Connor at flyhalf for the clash, Fassi said it would not make a difference who they selected. He said the Boks were focused on their own game.

“It won’t change the way we want to play if they select him. Because we know what we want to do on the field,” said Fassi.

“He’s a good player with a good skillset, and he’s played against us before. So for us it is all about doing things the Springbok way.”

