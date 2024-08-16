The Boks opened their southern hemisphere campaign with a comprehensive 33-7 victory against Australia in Brisbane last weekend.

The team has spent the entire week working to improve on that and raise their game in anticipation of a fierce comeback from the hosts, who have defeated them at home in the previous few years.

Cautious of wounded Wallabies

“I thought the team was exceptional last week,” said Moerat, who was called up as a late injury replacement in Brisbane after RG Snyman and Ruan Nortje were ruled out of the clash due to niggles.

“Everyone bought into the plan, and they were desperate, and we are determined to back it up this weekend.

“Australia will be desperate to turn things around, and we are well-aware of that, so our challenge will be to be equally as desperate, if not more desperate, on Saturday.”

Moerat also expected a vastly improved performance from the Wallabies’ forward pack, who found themselves under pressure for most of the match last weekend.

Massive battle anticipated

“They’ll be desperate to rectify things from last week, and they have a forward pack that has a lot of pride in their scrum and set pieces,” said Moerat.

“Angus Bell [Wallaby prop] is a quality player, along with several other of their forwards, so we are expecting a massive battle. From our side, the guys are excited and ready to go.”

Stick backed up his captain’s comments, saying: “It’s important for us to keep improving, and if we can win two out of two here in Australia, it will be special.

“That said, if we don’t pitch up with a desperate mindset, it could be a long day for us. This is a big occasion for both teams, and the side that arrives there mentally and physically ready will probably take it on the day.”

Stick and Moerat were delighted to see a few young players get an opportunity alongside a bunch of veterans in the match, especially against a tier-one team such as Australia, and said they had full faith in the players to deliver on the expectations placed on them.

Transforming the team

“Our main goal is always to win games, and that’s something we don’t take for granted,” said Stick.

“We are also trying to transform the team, and we have 33 players here who have all been working hard for their opportunity.

“So, I’m excited to see the young guys like Morne [Van den Berg] and a few others receive an opportunity, while players like Lukhanyo [Am] have done the job before.

“As coaches, we trust all the players here, and we are thrilled to see them get a chance to prove themselves.

“We believe in these guys to lift their hands and to give the coaches the answers they are looking for before the New Zealand Tests, so we are excited to see what they dish up.” – SARugby.co.za

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content