The Boks have been patient on attack and didn’t make too many mistakes, while they scored four tries to keep Italy on the back foot throughout the first half.

The second half was less clinical as Italy stepped up a gear, but the Boks never lost control of the match.

Jesse Kriel opened the scoring before Van den Berg got his first off the back of a massive Bok scrum.

Kurt-Lee Arendse sniped through the tightest of gaps for his try and then Van den Berg added his second, with a brilliant break from the back of another strong scrum.

2nd half was tough going

The Boks struggled to get going in the second half. They had one try disallowed for obstruction before Vincent Koch scored his first try for South Africa, in his 62nd Test, in the 58th minute. Italy took their chances, though, and hit back with three five-pointers in the second stanza.

Marco van Staden gave the Boks some daylight on the scoreboard with their sixth try five minutes before the end of the game; Pollard kept his 100% kicking record intact as the game loosened up a fair bit.

Scorers:

Springboks 42 (28) – Tries: Jesse Kriel, Morne van den Berg (2), Kurt-Lee Arendse, Vincent Koch, Marco van Staden.

Conversions: Handre Pollard (6).

Italy 24 (3) – Tries: Manual Zuliani, Pablo Dimcheff, Niccolo Cannone.

Conversions: Giacomo De Re (3). Penalty goal: De Re. –www.saru.co.za.