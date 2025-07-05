Springboks ready to grab Italy by the throat at Loftus Versfeld

Jesse Kriel is delighted about the honour bestowed upon him to become South Africa’s 67th Test captain when he leads the Springboks against Italy at Loftus Versfeld tonight. But he warns it will be very remiss of the Springboks to underestimate the Italians.

Both Kriel and Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick spoke highly of the Azzurri and predicted that the opening match of the Castle Lager Incoming Series would be more competitive than many suggest.

Career highlight

Kriel told SA Rugby Union that it was very special to lead the team in a Test: “There have certainly been a few career highlights in the past, and this occasion is up there with those, but we have a big game tomorrow. I’m very fortunate to have guys like Siya Kolisi, Eben Etzebeth, Handre Pollard and so many other leaders in the squad to assist me.

“The fact that they are my best friends makes it even better. Obviously, our focus will be on the job at hand, but I’m very proud. It is a big occasion for me.”

Kriel emphasised that the match would be a proper Test despite many pundits already having written Italy off: “It would be a massive mistake for people to write them off. They are a passionate nation and a good team, and we have immense respect for them. We had an intense week of preparation, and we are expecting a big battle.”

“From our perspective, we want to get the official Test season off to a good start and lay a strong base for the season ahead. We also know what a good result does for the country, and that excites us a lot,” Kriel added.

Captaincy on the right arm

Stick was delighted to see Kriel being handed the captaincy and said: “It started with the match against the Barbarians, and the way he led the team in that match made it an easy choice to hand him the captaincy.

“There are a few things we look for in a captain, and those include working hard and leading by example, and Jesse ticks both those boxes. He is one of the hardest workers in the team and one of the best outside centres in the world. Added to that, he leads by example, so we are proud of his achievement.”

The Azzurri not to be taken lightly

Stick was also wary of the threat Italy posed: “Their backline is always dangerous, as we saw with their clubs in the Vodacom United Rugby Championship, and they have very skillful players, so we have to handle that tomorrow. They are also trying to build squad depth at the moment, so they are a dangerous unit.

“They are a well-organised team, and the way they balance their game between the forwards and backs makes them a tough opponent. One thing is certain, if you give them space and time on attack, they can hurt you.”

Stick looked forward to flanker Vincent Tshituka making his Springbok Test debut and said his selection was well-deserved.

“For us, it’s not just about giving a player an opportunity, we also want to empower him,” said Stick. “Vincent has been working very hard along with the other players in the squad, and what many people forget is that he was first invited to a Springbok alignment camp in 2019, so we hope he has a good game.”

