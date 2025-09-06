Springboks suffer a frustrating defeat to the All Blacks in Eden Park

The reigning Rugby World Cup champions, the Springboks, suffered a frustrating 24-17 defeat to New Zealand in a Rugby Championship clash Down Under at Eden Park on Saturday morning.

The result means that the All Blacks have now extended their unbeaten run to 51 matches at their Auckland stronghold. The last time South Africa won at the hallowed Eden Park ground was in 1937.

For coach Rassis Erasmus and his Boks, it is back to the drawing board, as they will be looking to rectify their mistakes after what was an uncharacteristically sloppy performance from the world champions.

The two rivals will meet again next Saturday at the Wellington Regional Stadium in Wellington.

All Blacks drew first blood

The All Blacks scored two tries inside 17 minutes of the first half of their highly contested encounter to go into the break with a 14-3 lead over South Africa.

Emoni Narawa scored early from a cross-kick by Beauden Barrett, and later Will Jordan went over from a clever lineout move that came from a 50-22 kick by Barrett.

The Boks’ only points came via the boot of Handre Pollard, who just missed a second attempt at posts a bit later in the half.

A Damian McKenzie penalty goal made it 17-3 in the second half, but the Boks scored twice late in the game, by Malcolm Marx and Cobus Reinach, although a third New Zealand try, by Quinn Tupaea, between the two SA tries, ensured the hosts remained in control on the scoreboard.

The Boks had field position to threaten the All-Black line, but twice the home side forced turnovers at the ruck to seal another victory at Fortress Eden Park.

Scorers:

New Zealand 24 (14) – Tries: Emoni Narawa, Will Jordan, Quinn Tupaea. Conversions: Jordie Barrett, Damian McKenzie (2). Penalty goal: McKenzie.

Springboks 17 (3) – Tries: Malcolm Marx, Cobus Reinach. Conversions: Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (2). Penalty goal: Handre Pollard.

