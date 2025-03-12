Star-studded line-up as JP Morgan challenge celebrates 20 years

Employees from some of the largest corporate organisations will trade in their business attire for running shoes as they take on the J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge alongside some of South Africa’s most celebrated sports stars and influencers on Thursday night at the Wanderers Stadium.

The 2025 event marks the continuation of a long-standing partnership between J.P. Morgan and the Laureus Sport for Good Foundation, a global organisation using the power of sport to create social change.

Through its support of various programmes worldwide, Laureus fosters development through sport and offers opportunities for positive impact. As part of the ongoing partnership, J.P. Morgan will make a donation to the Laureus Foundation on behalf of all participants in the 2025 race.

This year’s run will feature an exciting array of athletes eager to show their support towards this long-standing partnership and be part of the event including Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis, Bryan Habana, Dumisani Chauke, Natalie Du Toit, Grant Lottering, Corne Krige, John Robbie, Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp and Deshun Deysel.

Athletes and celebrities play an integral role in these events as it serves a powerful testament to their ongoing support for both social causes and their respective communities. Their involvement is more than just an appearance. It reflects their commitment to using their influence to drive meaningful change, particularly in partnerships that are aligned with causes such as those supported by the Laureus Sport for Good Foundation.

The ongoing collaboration between J.P. Morgan, the Laureus Foundation, and the athletes/celebrities demonstrates the power of mutually beneficial partnerships. Athletes and influencers often carry personal stakes in initiatives that promote social good, while corporations like J.P. Morgan bring in the resources and corporate networks necessary to scale these efforts.

These partnerships create an ecosystem where both sides benefit, athletes get to support causes close to their hearts, while corporations and foundations focus their efforts on building relationships and partnerships within communities.

The year 2025 is a celebration of success of the people, organisations, and communities that continue to make this event possible year after year. It is a moment to honour those who motivate and encourage others, fostering an environment of collaboration, perseverance, and shared achievement.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content