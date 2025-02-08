Sunrisers out to defend their SA20 crown against MI Cape Town

Season 3 of the Betway SA20 has reached its conclusion. And Sunrisers Eastern Cape will be looking to defend their title for the third time in a row when they face MI Cape Town in the final.

The two teams will be meeting at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday. The game is set to get underway at 5.30pm.

Sunrisers will be participating in their third successive final after winning back-to-back matches in two days against Joburg Super Kings and Paarl Royals in the playoffs.

Facing the most dominant team in the competition

They go up against an MI Cape Town side that has been a revelation this year. And by far the most dominant team in the competition.

The Capetonians completed the pool stage with seven wins, two losses, and one no result. They then cruised past Royals by eight wickets in their semi-final clash at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Thursday.

Looking ahead to the final against the Capetonians, Sunrisers star batsman Tony De Zorzi noted the strength of their opposition. But he said that they are high with confidence that they can make history.

“MI CT is a strong side, but Aiden [Markram] reminded us that the tournament starts now. Everyone in our squad seems to be peaking at the right time,” De Zorzi said after the match.

Looking forward to an exciting final

“I wouldn’t want to be facing [Marco] Jansen, [Richards] Gleeson, and [Craig] Overton with the new ball. It’s going to be an exciting final, and hopefully, Wanderers will be packed.”

De Zorzi was a late addition to the squad as a replacement for the injured Patrick Kruger. He demonstrated his international batting prowess when he scored a dazzling 78 runs off 49 balls against the Royals.

He smashed 11 fours and two sixes in what was a match-winning performance from the Proteas batter.

Even though the Sunrisers are going into the match as favourites, the MI Cape Towns defeated the defending champions by almost 100 runs in the pool stages. This means the cricket lovers have an exciting game in their hands.

