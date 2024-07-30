Tatjana Smith inspires SA to first gold medal at Paris Olympics

South African swimmer Tatjana Smith has bagged the nation’s first gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

This comes after her superb performance in the women’s 100m breaststroke final on Monday.

Smith finished the race in 1:05.28, ahead of China’s Qianting Tang, who scooped silver, and Ireland’s Mona McSharry, who walked away with a bronze medal.

“I had no idea where I was most of the race,” Smith said after the race.

Sascoc congratulates Smith

“I actually didn’t think I medaled because when I turned to my left, the two blocks next to me both had lights on, and it felt like someone else on the other side touched first.

“So, I actually didn’t think I was medaling. My main goal was just to not do what I did in Tokyo and look around. So literally, the last 15 metres, I was like, no, close your eyes, let’s just go.”

The South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) reacted to the victory, saying that Smith has what it takes to defend her 200m title later in the week.

Team SA’s medal tally

“Smith’s own Olympics tally has now grown to three, with two golds and a silver, and one more will see her equal Chad le Clos on four, the most of any South African Olympian,” said Sascoc.

“The chances of her adding to that total later in the week are high, given she’s the reigning champion in the 200m.”

Smith added the third medal to SA’s medal tally so far at the summer games, after the Springbok Sevens rugby team and mountain biker Alan Hatherly, who clinched bronze medals.

Nearly 150 athletes are representing Team SA in Paris, the country’s 21st appearance at the Olympic Games.

The Olympics officially got under way on Friday and will finish on August 11.

President Cyril Ramaphosa congratulated Smith in a post on social media platform X, saying he looked forward to more spectacular performances. – SAnews.gov.za

