‘Teekay’ proud to be heading to Brazil 

It is true that when God closes one door, he opens another and that is the testimony of wheelchair basketball star Ntando “Teekay” Nokama, who has seen his life turn around and the script of his life re-written as he is headed to the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation (IWBF) World Championships this year.

The Sasol “Amawheelaboys” have booked their ticket to Brazil for the 2025 World Champs in June after seeing off Libya 51-38 in the IWBF’s U-23 men’s championship final a fortnight ago.

Nokama, 18, was instrumental for South Africa throughout the tournament but it was in the final where he really shone, as he was voted the most valuable player of the competition.

The teenager was born and bred in humble conditions in East London, Eastern Cape.

It was in the year 2015 when he fell in love with wheelchair basketball, after efforts from his elders and coaches encouraging him to play the sport, as if they foresaw a future star and the national treasure that he is today.

During a candid interview with Sunday World, Nokama poured his heart out about his disability and what led to two of his lower limbs getting amputated.

“It was in 2012 when I learned that I would not be able to walk again and that I would be amputated,” Nokama said in isiXhosa.

“How it happened … there was foul play because I stomped onto something that I probably wasn’t supposed to stomp on, and the rest is history.

“Before all of that, I was an aspiring footballer and a very good one, but I have now found the real love of my life in basketball,” he said.

Reacting to the triumph against Libya in front of their home crowd and jovial community of people living with disability at the Mandeville Sports Club in Bezuidenhout Valley, eastern Joburg, Nokama said he was honoured and ready to represent not only South Africa but Africa on the world stage.

“I am so proud of myself and honoured to be a part of this team. Being voted the most valuable player is important to me because the final was a bit emotional for me.

“I’ll not be going to the world champs for the first time but qualifying for this one is special because of how we fought as a team.

“So, I’m very happy that I will be going to the world champs again; I am going to Brazil!” Nokama concluded with a smile plastered across his face.

