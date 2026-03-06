Teen Gianna Pascoal sets the pace for women in motorsport

At just 15, South African racing prodigy, Gianna Pascoal, is already carving out a lane for women in motorsport, and she is doing it at full throttle.

In only a few years, the teenage driver has risen through the ranks of Africa’s competitive karting scene, becoming one of the continent’s most successful female racers. Now represented internationally by Forside Management, Pascoal is preparing to take the next major step in her career – entering the high-stakes world of Formula 4 racing.

Late bloomer

Her rapid ascent in motorsport is remarkable, especially considering that most professional drivers begin karting as young as five or six. Pascoal only discovered the sport at age 11 during a casual karting outing with her father.

What started as a fun day at the track quickly turned into a serious pursuit. With her parents’ support, she embraced the sport and soon became the second-ever mentee of Wesleigh Orr, founder of Worr Motorsport.

“It wasn’t easy,” Pascoal said. “I was still diving professionally, and there were discussions about me joining the junior Olympic lineup. At the same time, I was attending school full-time and spending hours at the track almost every day.”

Diving vs driving

Eventually, she faced a tough choice between two demanding sports.

“I decided to go all in on karting,” she explained. “That’s when things really started to move.”

Her decision paid off. Pascoal quickly climbed the ranks, competing in the OK-N and Senior Max karting categories while becoming a regular front-runner in the ROK and Rotax series.

Training ground for global stars

Karting has long been the training ground for many of the sport’s biggest stars, including Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen. The discipline teaches young drivers the technical and strategic skills required to compete at the highest levels of racing.

Pascoal’s growing international résumé already includes appearances in the Champions of the Future karting series and the FIA Karting Academy Trophy, where she raced against some of the world’s strongest young drivers.

She also made history as the first African female driver to secure a spot in the senior class of the FIA Karting Academy, cementing her reputation as one of the continent’s top emerging talents.

Shifting gears

Now the teenager is shifting gears toward single-seater racing and is set to compete in the Investchem MSA Formula 4 Championship later this year.

Adding further momentum to her career, Pascoal has been selected for the More Than Equal Driver Development Programme. The global initiative is designed to develop elite female drivers capable of competing at Formula-level motorsport.

The programme provides advanced coaching, simulator training, performance analysis, and mentorship from experienced figures in the racing world, giving Pascoal a structured international development pipeline.

According to Orr, her long-time mentor, her rise is no coincidence.

“Gianna’s trajectory has been exceptional, but it’s not accidental,” he said. “Her work ethic, technical feedback and race intelligence are at a level we normally see in far more experienced drivers. She has the ability to absorb information quickly and immediately translate it into lap time.”

‘Girls belong on the track’

As March marks International Women’s Month, Pascoal is becoming increasingly aware of her growing influence among young female racers in South Africa and beyond.

“Girls absolutely belong on the track,” she said. “Motorsport rewards hard work more than anything else. I’ve often been the only girl on the grid, but I just kept focusing on racing and giving my best.”

Inspiring others

Despite the attention, she says becoming a role model was never part of the plan.

“I just wanted to race and be the best at what I do,” Pascoal said. “I want to be seen as a top-tier racer, not just a ‘female’ champion. But if my journey can inspire other girls to get into the sport and open doors for them, then that’s something I’m proud of.”

As her transition into single-seater racing gathers speed in 2026, Pascoal continues to compete in karting both locally and internationally, with her sights firmly set on adding Formula 4 victories to her growing list of achievements.

