The English Test will be a big one for the Springboks – Odwa Ndungane

Former Springbok player Odwa Ndungane says the opening match of the inaugural Nations Championship campaign will be a big test for coach Rassie Erasmus and his side.

The Boks and England will collide at Ellis Park Stadium on Saturday, with the game scheduled to get underway at 5.40pm.

Speaking to Sunday World recently, Ndungane said that he anticipates a good game between the world champions and England, with the tie set to be a good curtain-raiser for the new competition.

‘A good game’

“We missed England last year; we did not get a chance to play against them, so now, to get a chance to play them at home will be nice. And the way they are playing, I think it would be a good game to start with,” Ndungane said.

“The English test will be a big one. I think the Six Nations and England are one of the favourites to win it, based on how they have been performing and built their squad depth.

“So, I think, to answer your question, the Nations Series, I think it’s a good tournament. I am sure it will bring out the best in the Springboks and other teams.”

‘Always a tough battle’

Boks flyhalf Manie Libbok, who got the nod at 10 ahead of the experienced Handré Pollard, admitted that the England game will be tough, but the team is prepared for the battle.

“It is always a tough test against England. Going back to history as well, it has never been an easy game; it doesn’t matter where we play; it is always a tough battle,” Libbok said during a press conference ahead of the game.

“And obviously, their coming here, they come as a quality, well-organized and coached team, with quality individual players.

“So, it is going to be a difficult Test for us on Saturday; it is going to be tough, but we are obviously focusing on ourselves. We had a very good week of preparation, and we are ready. They are going to come at us, but we are ready for them and just looking forward to the battle.”

Meanwhile, England head coach Steve Borthwick named his side that will face the Boks, stating that there is a lot of excitement around his camp ahead of the clash.

“Playing South Africa at Ellis Park is one of the great tests in world rugby and an opportunity we’re excited to embrace,” said Borthwick.

“We’ve prepared well since we arrived here last week, and I sense a real excitement within the squad to get our Nations Championship campaign underway.”