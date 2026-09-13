Titans turn culture into winning formula

Head coach Rivash Gobind admits that when he reflects on the Momentum Multiply Titans’ success in the 2025/26 domestic cricket season, there was a lot of hard work — on and, especially, off the field — that gave rise to his side’s improved performances, which ultimately led to their lifting a trophy.

The Titans succeeded in continuing to build from the success of the 2024/25 season in which they shared the first-class trophy with neighbours, the Lions, after a drawn final at the Wanderers Stadium towards the end of that campaign, by winning the One-Day Cup last term.

They also lifted that trophy at the Wanderers in March after a three-wicket win over the Lions in an entertaining final.

Gobind, who was in his maiden season as head coach of the Centurion side, conceded at the Titans’ new season launch at SuperSport Park on Tuesday that last season’s success was just reward for the hard work that was put in to improve the team culture he had inherited.

“You walk into an environment in which training standards are not high, accountability is very low; almost a culture of looking for excuses and to apportion blame, which has nothing to do with cricket; it’s more just the environment.

“[We tried to] get people to understand that it’s a privilege to be in this space, to represent this province and this team and the responsibility that comes with that. It is all well and good to say the right things — like wanting to be the best, winning trophies, playing for South Africa and believing that this is the best franchise in the country.

“But there’s behaviours and standards that go with that.

It’s not just something you say; it’s something you have to live everyday. I think all of us bought into that and that’s been the adjustment.”

On Tuesday, the Titans revealed their squads for the men’s and the women’s teams before the new season that starts on Thursday, when the men’s side will welcome the Hollywoodbets Dolphins in their opening match of the renamed 1st Class Series at SuperSport Park.

Top-order batter Tshepang Dithole (Dolphins), all-rounder Evan Jones (Lions) and fast bowler Aphiwe Mnyanda (Warriors) were some of the new signings revealed at the launch, while the new recruits who couldn’t make it to the event because of national team commitments include Sinethemba Qeshile(Warriors) and Eathan Bosch (Dolphins).

Another former Lions player, Beyers Swanepoel, has also been roped in after his controversial dismissal from the Johannesburg side.

Gobind revealed the choice of players for recruitment before the new campaign: “I always want the best players here, so that’s my starting point for recruitment. The [players we’ve brought it for the new season] are all high performers, they’re all players who can play international cricket and have the potential to do that, in my opinion.

“A guy like Sinethemba: I gave him his debut as a 17-year-old when I was coach of the Warriors and, when I watched him play against us last season, I thought I’d love him to be in my changing room again because I know what he brings.

“With Eathan Bosch, who’s now in the Proteas team, he’s the type of player we want in our space to create competition.”