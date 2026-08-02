We want to beat Argentina in Buenos Aires – Bok coach

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has made it crystal clear that the team’s first priority this week was to prepare as well as possible for their one-off clash against Argentina in Buenos Aires on Saturday, but he said the game would play a crucial role in their planning for the forthcoming Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry (RGR) series in August and September.

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