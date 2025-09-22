What lies in wait for Proteas at the Women’s Cricket World Cup in India

The wait for the 2025 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup is almost over, and the Proteas Women are fine-tuning their preparations for what lies ahead deep in the trenches of India against some of the best cricketing nations on the globe.

South Africa will open their World Cup account against second-ranked England next Friday in Barsapara Stadium.

After their impressive run at the ICC T20 Women’s World Cup last year, the Proteas are poised to do well and probably even better this time around.

They were so close, yet so far from clinching their maiden major trophy, when they lost the T20 final to New Zealand.

This was just after they had cleared their biggest hurdle, when they beat cricket powerhouse Australia in the semis, only to lose it right at the end by 32 runs against the White Ferns.

So, going to the bigger and better one, the expectation will be for the team to be amped up after the heartbreak, and take their game a notch up to finally cross the line.

However, standing in their way are strong and talented teams that are expected to give the Proteas a serious run for their money if they are to go all the way.

Australia

Australia are currently the defending champions and will certainly be the team to beat. The Aussies claimed the crown after their victory over England in 2022.

The side will be captained by wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy, with top-order batter Beth Mooney, all-rounder Tahlia McGrath, and star Ellyse Perry being the key players to watch from the Aussies’ side.

England

The 2022 finalists will look to kick-off their campaign on a flying start against the Proteas and set the tone for the rest of the tournament.

England will also be desperate to emulate their previous showing at the World Cup and hopefully go all the way to the final once again.

Nat Sciver-Brunt was bestowed with the responsibility to take charge of her first major tournament as England skipper, and what a way to do it with a star-studded team.

New Zealand

One would imagine that for any team going into a major competition, it is always good to start off against a strong team just to gauge how far they are and which aspects of the game to improve.

The White Ferns will go up against their neighbours and rivals, Australia, in their opening match.

The likes of Lea Tahuhu, alongside rising stars Amelia Kerr and fast bowler Jess Kerr, will be players to watch throughout the tournament.

India

According to Australia’s former captain Meg Lanning, India are the outright favourites to win the World Cup and the one side to give the reigning champs a serious challenge.

“I know Australia has dominated a lot of it, but it’s certainly not a foregone conclusion. I’d still love Australia to win, obviously, but I think India are the main competitors. I think India are a significant challenge to everybody,” Lanning said via ICC Digital.

Other teams that form part of the competition and complete the eight teams that will be taking part are Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

The Proteas will be wrapping up their preparations in the three ODIs against Pakistan tomorrow, before departure for the showpiece in India and Sri Lanka.

