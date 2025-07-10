Willie le Roux becomes eighth SA player in history to get 100 Tests

Springbok flyhalf Willie le Roux will become just the eighth player in South African rugby history to play 100 Tests on Saturday.

Manie Libbok and flanker Marco van Staden were full of praise for the veteran fullback and the other players celebrating significant milestones, saying it inspired the team to make it a memorable occasion.

The second Castle Lager Incoming Series match against Italy, which will be played at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha, will also mark an important occasion for Asenathi Ntlabakanye (prop), Cobus Wiese (loose forward), and Ethan Hooker (utility back), who are all in line to make their Test debuts if they get a run off the replacements bench.

The match will kick off at 5pm.

“Willie is an incredible person, and he’s been helpful since the first time we played and trained together,” Libbok told the Saru website.

“I’m very excited to be with him on the field on this special occasion. Having played a handful of Tests, I know what a massive achievement this is, and we are all proud of him.”

Van Staden echoed Libbok’s sentiments: “Willie is a fantastic team man and player, and he certainly deserves this honour. As a team, it is our responsibility to make it a special occasion for him as well as the debutantes.”

Boks prepared to perform better

Libbok was excited to play alongside energetic scrumhalf Grant Williams, centres Andre Esterhuizen and Canan Moodie, and the rest of the backline.

He said: “It will be the third game Grant and I play together, so I’m really looking forward to it, much like I’m excited to have Andre and Canan with us in the midfield and Willie at the back.

“Canan and Andre started against England at Twickenham, and it will be wonderful to have their experience along with [Makazole] Mapimpi and Willie in the backline.”

According to Libbok, the team has moved past its lacklustre showing against Italy the previous week, and the players are prepared to perform better in front of a fervent home crowd in Gqeberha.

“The mindset in the team is excellent, and we are really looking forward to the game. We’ve been very focused this week and locked in on the task at hand.

“Italy is definitely going to come hard at us, but I believe both sides will be up for what is going to be a great contest,” said Libbok.

Van Staden also expected Italy to deliver a fiery performance: “They showed last week what intensity they can play with, and we know that display would have given them confidence, so we are prepared for another big battle this weekend.”

Special word for Bulls teammate

Zooming in on the importance of an improved performance in the breakdowns, Van Staden said: “They placed a big emphasis on the breakdowns last week and did well to disrupt us in that department, so we have to get it right this week to deliver a good performance.

“That said, the intensity of our training sessions this week was excellent, and I believe it prepared us well for the weekend.

“One thing’s for sure, we know where we need to improve, and we’ve been working on that.”

Van Staden also had a special word for his Vodacom Bulls teammate Cobus Wiese as he looks to make his Test debut.

“Cobus is a physical player, and he deserves this opportunity,” said Van Staden. “I don’t think it gets more special than achieving this milestone in the same team as your brother [Jasper].

“It’s a wonderful moment for him and his family, and we’ll do our best to make this day as special as we can for everyone who is reaching an important milestone.”

The Springboks wrapped up their main training block for the week on Wednesday and will have Thursday off to switch into match mode before returning to the field for their traditional captains run on Friday.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content