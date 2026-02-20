Young Lance Korabie is representing Boland with distinction

In the Boland region, club rugby is synonymous with the Korabie surname. Ignacio, or Iggie as he is affectionately known, is a legend, representing the famous Roses United with distinction for many years.

He was known for his passion for the sport, accompanied by his bustling and robust style of play. His son, Lance Korabie, knows that he has big shoes to fill. And he is currently forging his own path in the sport as a tough-as-nails front-row player for the club.

Chip off the old block

Korabie gives credit to the wonderful example his father set for him, teaching him the values of hard work, perseverance and determination. As such, he didn’t have much of a choice in terms of which sport to pursue.

His rugby journey, like most of the kids in the region, started at school level. He singles out Willem Walters, along with current Women’s Springbok assistant coach Franzel September, as mentors in his rugby development.

Korabie fondly recalls his debut for Roses United in 2014, against Robertson Town. There, he had the privilege of sharing the field with his father. Since that milestone, he has achieved a lot of success in his own career.

Vital cog in the brotherhood

The key question as to why he chose to play for Roses is encompassed in their ethos of “Shoulder to shoulder Roses call”. Korabie describes it as forging lifelong friendships with the strong element of brotherhood. Senior coach Brandon April describes the player as a vital cog in the team, bringing his fighting spirit and vast experience.

The younger Korabie is busy building his own legacy, churning out match-winning performances and enabling his team to soar to greater heights. His successes are steadily increasing. And they include representing Boland from under 19 to senior level, and winning the local club competition on various occasions.

